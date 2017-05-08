Malaysia seizes African pangolin scales worth $2.1 million
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysian authorities said Monday they have seized pangolin scales worth 9.2 million ringgit and believed to have been smuggled from Africa. Deputy customs director Paddy Abdul Halim says officers made two seizures last week at the Kuala Lumpur airport cargo warehouse based on a tip.
