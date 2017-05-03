Losing Kenyan candidates rush to stan...

Losing Kenyan candidates rush to stand as independents

19 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Long queues formed at the offices of Kenya's electoral regulator as hundreds of people, including current MPs and governors, flocked to register as candidates for this August's elections ahead of Thursday's deadline. The huge majority of these aspiring candidates are losers in party primaries who have resigned their memberships en masse to stand as independents, the Kenya Standard newspaper reports.

