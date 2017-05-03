Kenya's Yego returns to action, ready...

Kenya's Yego returns to action, ready for Doha Diamond League test

Read more: Xinhuanet

World javelin champion Julius Yego of Kenya says he will be seeking answers on his fitness level as he makes his first show in competitive action in Qatar on Friday at the Doha Diamond League. It is over nine months since, a limping Yego retired from the Rio Olympics suffering from an ankle injury that forced him out of the games.

Chicago, IL

