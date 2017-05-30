Kenya's Ogiek win land case against government

In 2009, the Ogiek filed a case against the Kenyan government for the denial of their land and indigenous rights Ngongongeri, Nakuru County, Kenya - Kenya's Ogiek, an indigenous minority of hunters and gatherers, have won a historic case against the Kenyan government, close to a decade after they began their legal battle. The African Court on Human and People's Rights , a continental court established in 2006 by African countries, on May 26 delivered its verdict in Arusha, Tanzania - ruling in favour of the Ogiek and recognising their right to Kenya's Mau Forest, as their ancestral home, and their role in protecting it.

