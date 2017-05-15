Kenya's new railway receives more freight locomotives, wagons

Kenya Railways on Monday received 17 more freight locomotives, six shunting locomotives, 50 flat wagons for containers and four unit cranes for use in the Standard Gauge Railway operations ahead of the June 1 launch of the Nairobi-Mombasa service. Speaking during the offloading of the locomotives and wagons in Mombasa, Ministry of Transport Principal Secretary Paul Maringa Mwangi said the government was keen on optimizing the SGR for freight transport destined locally and to the region -- Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

