Kenya's Biggest Bank Warns Rate Caps Risk Crippling Industry

Equity Group Holdings Ltd. , Kenya's biggest bank by market value, posted a 6 percent decline in first-quarter profit as its chief executive officer warned government-imposed caps on commercial lending rates risk crippling the industry. Net income slid to 4.83 billion shillings in the three months through March as the revenue generated from loans after expenses tumbled 15 percent to 8.89 billion shillings, the Nairobi-based lender said in an emailed statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.