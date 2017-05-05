Kenyan Opposition Candidate Says He Would Be One-Term President
Raila Odinga addresses supporters after he was named Kenya's opposition presidential candidate for elections in August, at a large rally in the capital Nairobi on April 27, 2017. The main opposition candidate in Kenya's presidential election, Raila Odinga, said he'll rule for just one term if he wins the Aug. 8 vote and then back another member of his coalition to replace him.
