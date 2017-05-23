Kenyan leader mourns Manchester terro...

Kenyan leader mourns Manchester terror attack

Read more: Xinhuanet

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday mourned the 22 people killed in a suspected terrorist attack during a pop concert by U.S. star Ariana Grande in the northwest English city of Manchester, Britain. In a statement issued in Nairobi, Kenyatta, whose country has suffered terrorist attacks especially on its northeast border, said the country will stand with British Prime Minister Theresa May in the fight against extremism.

Chicago, IL

