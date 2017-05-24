Kenyan Flour Shortage Stokes Anger Ah...

Kenyan Flour Shortage Stokes Anger Ahead of Election

Read more: US News & World Report

A Kenyan government scheme to subsidize staple maize flour has hit problems over shortages, stoking anger over high food prices ahead of a national election in August. President Uhuru Kenyatta, seeking a second five-year term, faces veteran rival Raila Odinga, who says the high food prices show Kenyatta's government has failed poor citizens.

Chicago, IL

