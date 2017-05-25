Kenyan activists say true environmental impacts of coal plant not adequately considered

It is a critical month for community groups and activists in Lamu County, Kenya who -- amidst intimidation and harassment -- are using the tools at their disposal to fight a proposed coal plant that threatens to destroy the main economic drivers of the region: tourism and fishing. An island off the northern coast of Kenya, Lamu is known for its beaches and unique architecture; Lamu Old Town is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

