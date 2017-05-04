Kenya: Will Kenyatta Be Endorsed At Convention?
The Jubilee Party will hold a Special National Delegates Convention Saturday at the Bomas of Kenya, following the just concluded nominations to endorse President Uhuru Kenyatta as the party flag bearer for the August General Election. The meeting will also take stock of the party's unity following the gruelling primaries that saw many aspirants defecting to vie as independent candidates.
