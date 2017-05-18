Kenya: Volvo to Set Up Truck Assembly Plant in Mombasa
Track manufacturer Volvo Group is set to invest a Sh2.5 billion assembly plant in Mombasa eyeing the East African region market. Volvo Trucks President Claes Nilsson says the plant will be launched in the first quarter of 2018 targeting an output of 500 units per year.
