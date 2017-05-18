Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta's Campaign Dile...

Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta's Campaign Dilemma Over Allies

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be walking a tight rope as he embarks on his re-election campaign in Baringo and Kirinyaga counties. This is because Mr Kenyatta will be torn between campaigning for his Jubilee Party candidates or choosing to remain neutral in order not to antagonise the leaders of two parties which have openly endorsed his re-election.

Chicago, IL

