Kenya: U.S. Clears Sale of $253m Arms to Kenya

The United States government has cleared the sale of 12 new America-made light attack helicopter gunships to the Kenyan government as the East African nation continues to build up its military arsenal in the face of mounting security challenges. The US State Department said the deal, which has been approved despite opposition to an earlier weapons purchase deal Kenya had sought from the US government, is estimated to be worth $253 million and includes the provision of MD 530F 'cayuse warrior' light attack helicopters, 24 HMP 400 machine gun pod systems, 24 M260 rocket launcher systems, and assorted ammunition.

