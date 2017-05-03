Kenya: Tycoon Harry Veevers' Sons Took Photos of His Body, Inquest Told

Kenya: Tycoon Harry Veevers' Sons Too...

22 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Two sons of a British tycoon, whose death in Mombasa over four years ago is under probe, unwrapped his body at a morgue prior to his burial, an inquest heard. Testifying during an inquest into the death of her father Harry Veevers, Ms Alexandra Veevers said her two brothers Philip and Richard went into the morgue and shut its door.

Chicago, IL

