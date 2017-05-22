Kenya to host Shenzhen business deleg...

Kenya to host Shenzhen business delegation

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Kenya has concluded preparations to host a business delegation from Shenzhen in early June, a government official said on Monday. Kenya Investment Authority CEO Moses Ikiara told Xinhua in Nairobi that the delegation comprising of government and business officials will be led by the Mayor of Shenzhen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC