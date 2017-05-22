Kenya to host Shenzhen business delegation
Kenya has concluded preparations to host a business delegation from Shenzhen in early June, a government official said on Monday. Kenya Investment Authority CEO Moses Ikiara told Xinhua in Nairobi that the delegation comprising of government and business officials will be led by the Mayor of Shenzhen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
