Kenya: Three Die of Cholera, Five Others Admitted to Hospitals

15 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Nairobi was on Thursday evening on high alert after three people who all met and ate at a wedding in Karen on Saturday died of cholera. Five others including a foreigner are admitted to various hospitals in the city.

