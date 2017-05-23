Kenya: The Story Behind The Country's...

Kenya: The Story Behind The Country's Food Crisis

Two blunders by the government -- the first leading to the second -- are behind a biting maize shortage in the country that has caused the escalation of prices of basic food commodities. To make matters worse, contrary to its earlier promise that it would import maize from Mexico to address the acute shortage, the government has left the task to private firms and millers to ship in the staple from the North American nation.

