Kenya: Tension As Teen Dubbed 'Nairobi's Prettiest Thug' Is Buried
There were tense moments on Thursday as slain female gangster Claire Njoki Kibia was laid to rest in Kambirwa Village in Murang'a. Only a few members of the dreaded Kayole's Gaza gang attended the burial of the teenage girl, who was gunned down alongside her four accomplices in Kayole, Nairobi, last week.
