Kenya: Tension As Teen Dubbed 'Nairob...

Kenya: Tension As Teen Dubbed 'Nairobi's Prettiest Thug' Is Buried

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

There were tense moments on Thursday as slain female gangster Claire Njoki Kibia was laid to rest in Kambirwa Village in Murang'a. Only a few members of the dreaded Kayole's Gaza gang attended the burial of the teenage girl, who was gunned down alongside her four accomplices in Kayole, Nairobi, last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) 18 hr Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC