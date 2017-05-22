Kenya: Taxman Misses Revenue Target B...

Kenya: Taxman Misses Revenue Target By Sh34bn After Massive Job Cuts

28 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Job cuts and freeze in new hiring pushed the taxman's payroll collection down by Sh34.24 billion below the official target in the nine months to March. The Treasury's third quarter economic review indicates that the Kenya Revenue Authority netted Sh217.75 billion in pay-as-you-earn tax against an ambitious target of Sh251.98 billion.

Chicago, IL

