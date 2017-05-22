Kenya: Sonko Is a Comedian Not Fit for Leadership - Nairobi Governor
Governor Evans Kidero has termed his Jubilee competitor senator Mike Sonko a comedian who cannot be entrusted with Nairobi leadership. Speaking to the Nation on Monday, Dr Kidero said that the Jubilee Party nominee was unsuitable for Nairobi affairs terming his vision for the city as ill-informed and would only take Nairobi backwards instead of continuing the developments he has initiated.
