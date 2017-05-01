Kenya: Slight Relief for Ugali Lovers...

Kenya: Slight Relief for Ugali Lovers As Unga Price Falls

The price of a 2kg packet of maize flour has dropped by an average of Sh23 in less than a month, easing inflationary pressure. The 2kg packet of Soko, Ndovu and Jogoo maize flour brands were on Friday retailing at Sh126, Sh125 and Sh125 respectively in Tuskys supermarkets.

