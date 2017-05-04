Kenya: Six Dead As Wall Collapses On Mombasa House
Six people have died after a hospital wall collapsed on their house in Kizingo, Mombasa County, on Monday after heavy rains in the region. The six, among them four children and their mother, were trapped in the debris for hours before their bodies were retrieved by police officers, Kenya Red Cross Society officials and the county inspectorate team.
