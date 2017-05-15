Kenya: Silent War in President's Camp...

Kenya: Silent War in President's Camp As Teams Fight to Lead Campaign

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election bid is facing a crisis from within with a simmering battle between the Jubilee Secretariat and a State House team over the control of his re-election campaign. However, the rift became public on April 17, when the secretariat, headed by Mr Raphael Tuju, sent out a statement on behalf of President Kenyatta denying that the Head of State had endorsed former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth for Nairobi governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC