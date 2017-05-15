Kenya: Silent War in President's Camp As Teams Fight to Lead Campaign

President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election bid is facing a crisis from within with a simmering battle between the Jubilee Secretariat and a State House team over the control of his re-election campaign. However, the rift became public on April 17, when the secretariat, headed by Mr Raphael Tuju, sent out a statement on behalf of President Kenyatta denying that the Head of State had endorsed former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth for Nairobi governor.

