Kenya shows renewables scope to plug ...

Kenya shows renewables scope to plug Africa's power supply gaps

Read more: Financial Times

Most visitors to Hell's Gate national park, 75km north-west of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, go there to see the wildlife and rock formations. But they usually leave with an additional memory: the intense geothermal activity after which the park is named.  The Kenyan government has been harnessing this clean energy source for decades.

Chicago, IL

