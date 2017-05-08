Kenya: Senator Muthuma Accuses Wiper Leader Musyoka of Dictatorship

Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama compounded problems for Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka after he withdrew support for the party as he declared the former vice-president a dictator. Mr Muthama, who said he would remain in Wiper on nominal basis, accused Mr Musyoka of manipulating Wiper nominations in Ukambani in favour of his preferred candidates, thus eroding the democratic principles on which the party was founded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.