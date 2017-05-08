Kenya: Senator Muthuma Accuses Wiper ...

Kenya: Senator Muthuma Accuses Wiper Leader Musyoka of Dictatorship

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama compounded problems for Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka after he withdrew support for the party as he declared the former vice-president a dictator. Mr Muthama, who said he would remain in Wiper on nominal basis, accused Mr Musyoka of manipulating Wiper nominations in Ukambani in favour of his preferred candidates, thus eroding the democratic principles on which the party was founded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,085 • Total comments across all topics: 280,883,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC