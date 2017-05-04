Kenya says Al-Shabaab recruits flee Somalia for spying suspicion
Kenya Defence Force on Wednesday said Kenyans who were recruited by Al-Shabaab militants are fleeing from the Horn of Africa nation over suspicion of spying for KDF troops. KDF spokesman Colonel Joseph Owuoth said several youths, mainly from Lamu and Mombasa, have been executed in broad daylight as locals watch, for allegedly spying for KDF.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC