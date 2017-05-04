Kenya says Al-Shabaab recruits flee Somalia for spying suspicion

Kenya Defence Force on Wednesday said Kenyans who were recruited by Al-Shabaab militants are fleeing from the Horn of Africa nation over suspicion of spying for KDF troops. KDF spokesman Colonel Joseph Owuoth said several youths, mainly from Lamu and Mombasa, have been executed in broad daylight as locals watch, for allegedly spying for KDF.

