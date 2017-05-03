Kenya: Ruling Party Declares Musician Jaguar Winner of MP Poll
The Jubilee Party Appeals Tribunal has declared popular musician Charles Njagua Kanyi, aka Jaguar, winner of the Starehe constituency nominations. The tribunal's chairperson Faith Waigwa said there was "compelling evidence" that a returning officer altered the musician's results.
