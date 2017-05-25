Kenya: President Promises Free Second...

Kenya: President Promises Free Secondary Education From January

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto returned to the Coast on Wednesday and pleaded with residents to re-elect them in the August polls because of the Jubilee government's performance. Speaking in Lamu at the start of a four-day tour of the six coast counties, the President promised free secondary education in public schools from January 2018.

Chicago, IL

