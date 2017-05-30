Kenya: President Hits Out At Critics,...

Kenya: President Hits Out At Critics, Preaches Peace At National Prayer Breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Uhuru Kenyatta subtly hit out at critics of his administration's achievements but preached peace and said the elections would be free and fair as Parliament presided over the last National Prayer Breakfast of the current term. The event was a break in the President's schedule this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC