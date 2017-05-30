Kenya: President Hits Out At Critics, Preaches Peace At National Prayer Breakfast
President Uhuru Kenyatta subtly hit out at critics of his administration's achievements but preached peace and said the elections would be free and fair as Parliament presided over the last National Prayer Breakfast of the current term. The event was a break in the President's schedule this week.
