Kenya police probe if teen was in social media suicide game

NAIROBI, Kenya - Kenya police are investigating the case of a teenager who apparently was influenced to kill himself through a social media suicide challenge. Nairobi police boss Japheth Koome said Monday that officers last week found the body of 16 year-old Jamie Njenga hanging from the balcony of the family house.

