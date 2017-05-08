Kenya: Police for Elections 2017 Doubled

The number of police officers who will man the August 2017 elections has been doubled to 180,000, up from 95,000 in 2013, as the electoral agency gears up for the start of official campaigns on May 28. The doubling up of the numbers come just three months before Kenya's high-stakes and perhaps most competitive elections on August 8. From next week, a joint team of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the police, the Judiciary and the Director of Public Prosecutions will train a total of 383 national trainers in four different locations - Nakuru, Mombasa, Meru and Kisumu - who will in turn be deployed to train the 180,000.

