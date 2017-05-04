Kenya: Police Disperse Protesting Polling Clerks
Presiding officers and clerks hired by Jubilee Party during the Nakuru County nominations on Friday staged a demonstration to demand for their pay. Police officers from Central Police Station were forced to use teargas to disperse the angry protestors who stormed the party regional headquarters in Milimani.
