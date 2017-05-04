Kenya: Police Disperse Protesting Pol...

Kenya: Police Disperse Protesting Polling Clerks

1 hr ago

Presiding officers and clerks hired by Jubilee Party during the Nakuru County nominations on Friday staged a demonstration to demand for their pay. Police officers from Central Police Station were forced to use teargas to disperse the angry protestors who stormed the party regional headquarters in Milimani.

Chicago, IL

