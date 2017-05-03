Kenya pledges robust legal framework ...

Kenya pledges robust legal framework to boost cyber-security

Kenya's Ministry of Information and Communications Technology in conjunction with the judiciary and the International Telecommunications Union are fine tuning a set of laws and regulations to boost security in cyberspace, officials said on Tuesday Principal Secretary in the ministry of ICT, Sammy Itemere said development of a sound legal framework is key to strengthen war against cyber crime that poses grave threat to the economy and social order. "Given the rapid evolution of the ICT industry in this country and the many benefits it has unleashed, there is need to protect it from multiple threats through upgrading infrastructure, human capacity development and enforcement of laws," Itemere said.

