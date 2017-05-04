Kenya: Patients Turned Away As Medics Resume Strike
Public hospitals in Nyeri and Embu counties turned patients away as nurses and doctors downed their tools following a promotion and salaries row. They claim the county has not hired or promoted nurses since the advent of devolution in 2013 and that more than 400 nurses had left the county's hospitals for greener pastures or retirement.
