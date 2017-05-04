Kenya: Patients Turned Away As Medics...

Kenya: Patients Turned Away As Medics Resume Strike

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Public hospitals in Nyeri and Embu counties turned patients away as nurses and doctors downed their tools following a promotion and salaries row. They claim the county has not hired or promoted nurses since the advent of devolution in 2013 and that more than 400 nurses had left the county's hospitals for greener pastures or retirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
News Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16) May '16 RevKen 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,566 • Total comments across all topics: 280,833,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC