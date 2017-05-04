Kenya: Opposition Leader Told to Keep Deputy President Out of NGO Saga
National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale yesterday told Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka to stop dragging Deputy President William Ruto's name into his foundation's saga. The Garissa Township MP claimed that Mr Musyoka misappropriated funds donated by China for construction of schools in Makueni and Kitui counties.
