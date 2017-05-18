Kenya: Opposition Leader Promises Job...

Kenya: Opposition Leader Promises Job For President Kenyatta

5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

National Super Alliance presidential nominee Raila Odinga on Thursday said that he would not jail Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto if he emerged victorious in this year's General Election. Addressing journalists in Kibera in Nairobi, Mr Odinga said that Nasa does not have any problem with the two Jubilee Party leaders and he would not send them to jail but give them jobs after forming the next government.

