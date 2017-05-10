Kenya: Opposition Alliance Threatens ...

Kenya: Opposition Alliance Threatens to Quit Poll in Row Over Results Announcements

The National Super Alliance has threatened to withdraw from the August 8 elections if the High Court decision allowing announcement of results at polling and constituency level is overturned. Led by their presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga, Nasa principals converged in Nakuru where they demanded that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission withdraws its case filed in the Court of Appeal challenging the decision.

Chicago, IL

