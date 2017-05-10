Kenya: Opposition Alliance Threatens to Quit Poll in Row Over Results Announcements
The National Super Alliance has threatened to withdraw from the August 8 elections if the High Court decision allowing announcement of results at polling and constituency level is overturned. Led by their presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga, Nasa principals converged in Nakuru where they demanded that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission withdraws its case filed in the Court of Appeal challenging the decision.
