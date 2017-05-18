Kenya: Opposition Alliance Aims for M...

Kenya: Opposition Alliance Aims for Majority of Seats in Both Houses

8 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The Opposition Nasa coalition's presidential candidate, Mr Raila Odinga, hit out at independent candidates in his Nyanza backyard, dismissing claims that he would back their candidature in the August 8 General Election. Mr Odinga rallied his supporters to reject independents at the ballot, saying the Orange Democratic Movement needed numerical strength in both Houses of Parliament.

Chicago, IL

