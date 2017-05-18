Kenya: Opposition Alliance Aims for Majority of Seats in Both Houses
The Opposition Nasa coalition's presidential candidate, Mr Raila Odinga, hit out at independent candidates in his Nyanza backyard, dismissing claims that he would back their candidature in the August 8 General Election. Mr Odinga rallied his supporters to reject independents at the ballot, saying the Orange Democratic Movement needed numerical strength in both Houses of Parliament.
