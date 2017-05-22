Kenya: Nyeri Nurses Call Off Strike
Nyeri nurses have called off a three weeks strike that had paralysed operations in public hospitals after successful negotiations with the county government. Governor Samuel Wamathai said they have reached an agreement with the nurses' union but will hold more talks on pending grievances.
