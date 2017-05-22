Kenya: Nyeri Nurses Call Off Strike

Kenya: Nyeri Nurses Call Off Strike

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Nyeri nurses have called off a three weeks strike that had paralysed operations in public hospitals after successful negotiations with the county government. Governor Samuel Wamathai said they have reached an agreement with the nurses' union but will hold more talks on pending grievances.

Chicago, IL

