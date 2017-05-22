Kenya: Need to Travel Between Mombasa...

Kenya: Need to Travel Between Mombasa/Nairobi in a Hurry? Try The Train...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A passenger train scheduled to operate on the standard gauge railway has the capacity to ferry 1,200 passengers per trip, the Kenya Railways has said. President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to launch the service that is aimed at reducing travel time and congestion on roads between the capital and Mombasa Island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC