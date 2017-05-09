Kenya mulls program to curb suicide d...

Kenya mulls program to curb suicide deaths

Xinhuanet

Kenyan authorities will soon roll out a program to curb incidents of increasing number of teen suicide deaths that have resulted from online content that drive young people to kill themselves. Principal Secretary in charge of Social Protection, Susan Mochache, said on Tuesday the police have received a number of reports about a sinister social media challenge dubbed "Blue Whale Challenge" that is available via an app and which encourages young people to complete self-harm challenges and eventually suicide.

Chicago, IL

