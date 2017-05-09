Kenya mulls program to curb suicide deaths
Kenyan authorities will soon roll out a program to curb incidents of increasing number of teen suicide deaths that have resulted from online content that drive young people to kill themselves. Principal Secretary in charge of Social Protection, Susan Mochache, said on Tuesday the police have received a number of reports about a sinister social media challenge dubbed "Blue Whale Challenge" that is available via an app and which encourages young people to complete self-harm challenges and eventually suicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13)
|Jan '17
|river cross
|5
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa...
|Nov '16
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Eleese Gengerech
|1
|Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Stover
|12
|Anglican rift over same-sex marriage widens (Apr '16)
|May '16
|RevKen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC