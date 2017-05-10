Kenya: Mombasa Residents Turn to Alternative Currency
As Kenyans struggle to make ends meet due to high cost of living, some Mombasa residents have been using an alternative currency to meet their needs since 2013. Some 2,000 residents of Bangladesh, the largest slum in the port city, have been using Bangla-Pesa, a complementary currency printed in Germany that only allows registered members to use.
