Kenya: Mombasa Man Jailed for Life fo...

Kenya: Mombasa Man Jailed for Life for Rape of Girl, 12

A man was on Tuesday sentenced to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of defiling a 12-year-old girl and infecting her with HIV. Mr Joshua Aomo Ocharo will spend the rest of his life in prison for defiling the minor four times between the months of July and September 2015 at Bokole area in Changamwe, Mombasa County.

Chicago, IL

