Kenya: Military Deployed to Northern Kenya to Demine Roads

20 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The military was on Thursday deployed in parts of northern Kenya to demine roads after 20 people, including 11 police officers were killed in explosions in the area. Several suspects, including one believed to be the bomb expert behind the wave of explosions, now in the third week, have been arrested and are being held by police.

Chicago, IL

