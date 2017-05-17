Kenya: Mike Sonko Picks Businessman as Running Mate For Nairobi
Jubilee Party's nominee for Nairobi County governorship race, Senator Mike Sonko, has picked Vivo Energy boss Polycarp Igathe as his running mate in the August 8 General Election. The choice of Mr Igathe, who is expected to be unveiled on Wednesday, was informed by the need for Mr Sonko to have a deputy well versed with corporate management, sources said on Tuesday.
