Kenya: Medics' Strike in Two Counties Begins Agony for Patients

Health services have been paralysed in all public hospitals in Nakuru County after doctors downed their tools demanding a five-month unpaid salary. And in Nyeri, a strike by nurses that started on May 1 has shut down services in public hospitals in the region, forcing patients to seek services in private hospitals or in neighbouring counties.

