Kenya: Man Stabs Wife, Son in Row Over Maize Flour Price

A 24-year-old Nyeri man is in police custody after he allegedly slashed and injured his wife and toddler on Sunday in a row over the price of maize flour. This came as millers in Rift Valley and western Kenya resolved to reduce flour prices, which have skyrocketed in the past two months beyond the reach of many households.

