Kenya: Maize Import Won't Address Shortage - Consumer Federation
Millers have warned that the 335,000 bags of Mexican maize that were expected at the port of Mombasa yesterday were unlikely to bring down flour prices, terming them inadequate. The government is banking on maize imports to bring down the cost of flour, currently costing an average of Sh150 for a two-kilogramme packet.
