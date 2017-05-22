Kenya: Maize Harvest Forecast to Fall 11%
Maize production will drop by 4.3 million bags this year on delayed rains and armyworm attack, setting the stage for expensive maize flour next year. Ministry of Agriculture projects harvests of 32.8 million bags, down from to 37.1 million last year--representing a drop of 11.5 per cent.
