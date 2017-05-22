Kenya: Maize Harvest Forecast to Fall...

Kenya: Maize Harvest Forecast to Fall 11%

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Maize production will drop by 4.3 million bags this year on delayed rains and armyworm attack, setting the stage for expensive maize flour next year. Ministry of Agriculture projects harvests of 32.8 million bags, down from to 37.1 million last year--representing a drop of 11.5 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Navratilova to hit tennis balls off Kilimanjaro (Dec '10) May 18 Head Rackets 8
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Trip to Kenya changed student's life [Commercia... (Aug '13) Jan '17 river cross 5
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
News Deng Thiak Adut: Australia was 'a place that wa... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Anita Bryant s Jihad 1
News Kenyan churches demand HIV test for couples wan... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Eleese Gengerech 1
News Kenyan court: Anal exams to test sexual orienta... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Stover 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC